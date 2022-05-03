Watch
KC Royals vs. Cardinals game on Wednesday rescheduled due to weather

Posted at 11:17 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 12:17:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals' game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday has been moved up to an earlier time due to the weather forecast in KC.

The Royals posted on social media that instead of a 6:10 p.m. start, the game would begin at 12:10 p.m.

The team said that fans who want to exchange their ticket for a different game due to the change will be able to do so before the first pitch Wednesday.

