KC Royals vs. Cardinals game on Wednesday rescheduled due to weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals' game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday has been moved up to an earlier time due to the weather forecast in KC.

The Royals posted on social media that instead of a 6:10 p.m. start, the game would begin at 12:10 p.m.

Tomorrow’s game vs. the Cardinals will now start at 12:10 p.m. CT due to the weather forecast in KC. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 3, 2022

The team said that fans who want to exchange their ticket for a different game due to the change will be able to do so before the first pitch Wednesday.

