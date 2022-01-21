KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas challenges Buffalo to a KC Chiefs playoff bet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas challenged Buffalo, New York, Mayor Byron Brown to a wager based on the outcome of Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs versus Buffalo Bills playoff game.

"Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, we enjoyed the wings you sent last year after the AFC Championship Game and look forward to a repeat," Lucas said in a post to social media . "KC is putting up for our end of the wager this time around delicious LC’s Bar-B-Q—their first time being part of a postseason bet."

In the video, Lucas sits next to LC's Bar-B-Q staff in front of a table stacked with burnt ends, chicken, french fries and baked beans.

"Here in Kansas City we have barbecue for breakfast, happy hour, lunch, dinner, brunch, whatever you're thinking," Lucas said in the video. "We got a little bet to wager right now."

Lucas bet that in the "off chance" the Chiefs lose the game, he'll send Buffalo some barbecue.

The Chiefs play the Bills Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.