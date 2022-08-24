KCPD encourages Chiefs fans to arrive early for upcoming preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is encouraging Kansas City Chiefs fans who plan to attend Thursday night’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers to arrive early.

In hopes of avoiding major traffic back-ups caused by game and rush hour traffic, KCPD hopes fans will make plans to research the route they plan to take to the stadium ahead of time.

“Preseason games offer a challenge in that many of those attending the games are not the regular season ticket holders," Sgt. Grant Ruark of KCPD's Traffic Division said. "Tickets for these games are often given away to people who are not accustomed to the traffic and parking patterns at the stadium so, the more time people allow to get there and get parked the better."

Ruark also gave alternate routes for fans to take when heading to the game.

"We also hope that people who normally travel I-70 during the afternoon rush hour take the opportunity to find alternative routes to get to where they want to go," Ruark said. "U.S. 40 Highway, 350 Highway and I-470 might offer a quicker and less congested experience for the normal rush hour traveler.”

Tips that will help improve the fan experience and lessen traffic congestion include:

Familiarizing yourself with the area around the stadium before departing for the game

Saving tickets and parking passes to your mobile wallet, the Kansas City Chiefs Account Manager website, or the Chiefs mobile app before arrival for easy access

or the Chiefs mobile app before arrival for easy access Having your parking pass ready for scanning before approaching the parking lot

Having your parking hang-tags readily visible on the rearview mirror

Following the instructions of the parking staff once inside the gates

Parking lots for Thursday’s game open at 2:30 p.m., and stadium gates open at 5 p.m. For further information, visit here .

