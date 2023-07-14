Key series dates for Royals’ recently announced for 2024 schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s always next year, right?

The Kansas City Royals announced their 2024 season schedule Thursday, including a March 28 season-cand home-opener against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals sit 19 1/2 games out in the dismal AL Central coming out of the All-Star break. Their 25-65 record is the second-worst in baseball.

Kansas City, which isn’t a factor in the postseason race aside from the role of spoiler, returns to action from the break with a seven-game series against Tampa Bay and Detroit at home.

But 2024 brings the promise of better days, right?

The March 28 opener ties the franchise record for the earliest start to a season in franchise history.

It also will be the eighth time in the last 10 years Kansas City started the season at home.

The Royals will play each of the other 29 MLB teams, including 52 games against division foes, home-and-away series against the rest of the AL, and three-game series with all NL teams except the St. Louis Cardinals.The Royals and Cardinals will continue to meet four times with two games July 9-10 at Busch Stadium and two games Aug. 9-10 at Kauffman Stadium.

Other key series:



April 12-14 at the New York Mets;

May 31-June 2 vs. San Diego;

June 10-13 vs. the New York Yankees;

June 14-16 at the Los Angeles Dodgers;

July 26-28 vs. the Chicago Cubs;

Aug. 5-7 vs. Boston;

Aug. 19-21 vs. the Los Angeles Angels, who may or may not have Shohei Ohtani on the team anymore;

Aug. 23-25 vs. Philadelphia;

Sept. 20-22 vs. San Francisco in the final home series of the season.

Kansas City will finish the 2024 season with a six-game road trip to Washington and Atlanta.

See the full schedule below:

Courtesy of the Kansas City Royals 2024 Royals schedule

