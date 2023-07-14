Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Key series dates for Royals’ recently announced for 2024 schedule

Edward Olivares, Bobby Witt Jr.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Reed Hoffmann/AP
The Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates his solo home run against the Texas Rangers with the Royals' Edward Olivares (14) during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Edward Olivares, Bobby Witt Jr.
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 14:31:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s always next year, right?

The Kansas City Royals announced their 2024 season schedule Thursday, including a March 28 season-cand home-opener against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals sit 19 1/2 games out in the dismal AL Central coming out of the All-Star break. Their 25-65 record is the second-worst in baseball.

Kansas City, which isn’t a factor in the postseason race aside from the role of spoiler, returns to action from the break with a seven-game series against Tampa Bay and Detroit at home.

But 2024 brings the promise of better days, right?

The March 28 opener ties the franchise record for the earliest start to a season in franchise history.

It also will be the eighth time in the last 10 years Kansas City started the season at home.

The Royals will play each of the other 29 MLB teams, including 52 games against division foes, home-and-away series against the rest of the AL, and three-game series with all NL teams except the St. Louis Cardinals.The Royals and Cardinals will continue to meet four times with two games July 9-10 at Busch Stadium and two games Aug. 9-10 at Kauffman Stadium.

Other key series:

  • April 12-14 at the New York Mets;
  • May 31-June 2 vs. San Diego;
  • June 10-13 vs. the New York Yankees; 
  • June 14-16 at the Los Angeles Dodgers;
  • July 26-28 vs. the Chicago Cubs;
  • Aug. 5-7 vs. Boston;
  • Aug. 19-21 vs. the Los Angeles Angels, who may or may not have Shohei Ohtani on the team anymore; 
  • Aug. 23-25 vs. Philadelphia; 
  • Sept. 20-22 vs. San Francisco in the final home series of the season.

Kansas City will finish the 2024 season with a six-game road trip to Washington and Atlanta.
See the full schedule below:

2024_Schedule_07072023_Flattened
2024 Royals schedule

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app