KSHB 41 Weather shines at 2023 School Day at the K

Tony Lytle/KSHB
KSHB 41 Weather chief meteorologist Mike Nicco (left) and meteorologist Lindsey Anderson charge up the crowd at the 2023 School Day at the K on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 4:43 PM, May 11, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Persistent rain showers didn’t stop the KSHB 41 Weather team and thousands of students from across Kansas City from taking part in a few weather and science experiments.

Thanks to a partnership between KSHB 41, the Kansas City Royals and Science City, thousands of students and their families looked on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium for a series of weather experiments hosted by the KSHB 41 weather team.

The School Day at the K program started at 10 a.m. along the first base side of the stadium.

Following the experiments inside the stadium, students and families were able to venture out to the Kauffman Stadium parking lot for interactive activities.

Students then returned back to the stadium for the Royals game, which was delayed for about an hour, with first pitch mid-afternoon. The KSHB 41 Weather team was slated to throw out the first pitch.

You can watch a broadcast of School Day at the K at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 on KSHB 41 and at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 on KMCI.

