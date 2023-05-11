KSHB 41 Weather shines at 2023 School Day at the K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Persistent rain showers didn’t stop the KSHB 41 Weather team and thousands of students from across Kansas City from taking part in a few weather and science experiments.

Thanks to a partnership between KSHB 41, the Kansas City Royals and Science City, thousands of students and their families looked on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium for a series of weather experiments hosted by the KSHB 41 weather team.

The School Day at the K program started at 10 a.m. along the first base side of the stadium.

Well that was fun!!!



Thanks for coming to School Day at the K!! @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/ICoCA3iwwA — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) May 11, 2023

Following the experiments inside the stadium, students and families were able to venture out to the Kauffman Stadium parking lot for interactive activities.

Now all the fun is out in the @Royals’ parking lot. We’re hosting a STEM fair with folks like @OB_Inc_KC, @wecodekc, @KCMOFireDept and more! pic.twitter.com/RxKqovXQUJ — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) May 11, 2023

School day at the K! Fun times! pic.twitter.com/Pom7lmXojX — Cynthia Newsome (@CynthiaNewsome) May 11, 2023

Students then returned back to the stadium for the Royals game, which was delayed for about an hour, with first pitch mid-afternoon. The KSHB 41 Weather team was slated to throw out the first pitch.

Proving once again, we don’t control

the weather.

Your @KSHB41 weather team waiting through a rain delay to throw out todays first pitch at the @Royals game.@CassieKSHB @lnanderson @WesWeather

Miss you @JeffPennerKSHB pic.twitter.com/4QFvMQ3i6q — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoKSHB41) May 11, 2023

You can watch a broadcast of School Day at the K at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 on KSHB 41 and at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 on KMCI.