KSHB 41's Dia Wall talks to NFL about Super Bowl production, halftime show

GLENDALE, Ariz. — There are still five days to go until Super Bowl LVII, but NFL officials say if the game were to be played today, the league would be ready to go.

Jon Barker is the NFL Senior Vice President of Live Event Production and Operations and is on the front lines of getting State Farm Stadium prepped.

"We’re ready. If you want to play the game today, let's get to go," Barker said. "It's just a week of now buttoning, up tightening up, just making sure that every dot's connected, every T is crossed, but we feel great.”

Barker said his favorite moment is similar to so many other people around the league.

“When it's a fans first time," he said. "Seeing somebody come to Super Bowl and check that off their list, whether it's a bucket list or they're just surprised that they're able to come to the Super Bowl. Well, those are really special moments.“

One of the most anticipated aspects of the live production is always the halftime show.

This year, Rihanna is taking the stage and KSHB 41 Anchor Dia Wall wanted the details.

“I am telling you absolutely nothing about halftime. I look forward to everybody tuning in,” Barker laughed. “I think we're all going to stop and just really enjoy and it's Rihanna. So you know it's gonna be epic.”

