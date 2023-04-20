KSHB's NFL expert Nick Jacobs: Cost for the Chiefs to trade up from 31st pick in the NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will have an opportunity to create some in-person excitement with the NFL draft on full display on one of the largest stages in sports.

But some players the Chiefs may have their eyes on likely will likely be selected before the Chiefs draft a player with the 31st pick.

The Chiefs have ten picks in the draft.

The first overall pick in the draft is worth 1000 points, according to the Rich Hill model.

That pick is currently owned by the Carolina Panthers.

With all of the Chiefs 2023 draft picks combined, they could move up to 10th overall with the Philadelphia Eagles, whose tenth pick is worth 369 points.

Here are the values in each of their picks through the Rich Hill point system.

Chiefs picks:

1st round, 31st overall = 190 points

2nd round, 63rd overall = 82 points

3rd round, 95th overall = 40 points

4th round, 122nd overall = 23 points

4th round, 134th overall = 17 points

5th round, 166 overall = 9 points

6th round, 178th overall = 6 points

6th round, 217th overall = 3 points

7th round, 249th overall = 1 point

7th round, 250th overall = 1 point

Total value = 372 points

Here are some good spots to watch during the first round of the NFL draft if a player the Chiefs like unexpectedly slides down the board.

If the Chiefs were willing to part with their first and second round pick, that would be a point total of 272 points.

The team could then call the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 19th overall, with a 278 point value, or the Seattle Seahawks at 20th overall, with a point value of 269.

The Chiefs may need to add on a sixth round pick for the Buccaneers to complete a trade.

If the Chiefs were willing to part with their first, second and third round pick, the value would combine for 312 points.

It would put them within range of the Green Bay Packers at 15th overall with 315 points total.

Kansas City could also reach out to the Washington Commanders at 16th overall with 305 points total.

The third option would likely be between the Jacksonville Jaguars at 24th overall with 237 points to the Dallas Cowboys at 26th overall with 223 points.

The Chiefs could use a combination of their 31st overall pick and both their fourth round picks.

The team also could offer their first and third round pick.

The overall theme here is the Chiefs will need to include a combination of their second or third round pick or their first and fourth round picks to move up depending on the range.

The fifth through seventh round picks are primarily there to put one of those trades over the top according to point values.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach also could offer 2024 draft picks, but the value on those would be more based on the trading partner instead of a a definitive set value.

The Chiefs ability to jump ahead of top AFC contenders including the Los Angeles Chargers, who hold the 21st pick, the Baltimore Ravens with the 22nd pick and the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals with the 27th and 28th picks, might be key in keeping their spot at the top of the AFC.

And because it's always about winning, keeping a key draft prospect away from those teams would mean a loss for them.

