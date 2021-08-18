Watch
Lack of seniors won't stop Center High School Yellowjackets from going after state title

McKenzie Nelson
This year's Center High School football team will most likely be next year's starting squad.
Center Yellowjackets
Posted at 4:52 AM, Aug 18, 2021
With only three seniors on the team, the Yellowjackets are young, but determined.

“I think it’s kind of a flex to say you never played JV, so it’s great for me," said Rodney Cheadle, a sophomore.

Led by quarterback Joseph Vick, Center plans to expand its offensive abilities.

“I would say, this team is a bunch of dogs, they get after it. I would say for everybody watching, be ready," Vick said.

The Yellowjackets will kick off their season Aug. 27 at home against Christ Preparatory Academy.

“We definitely have work to do, but I’m happy with a lot of things, the kids have been working hard, the kids that have been here everyday are great kids and have been working tremendously hard," said Bryan DeLong, head coach.

As the young team builds on their skills, they're also hoping to build their trophy case.

“This year, we’re looking to win state. Yeah, that’s the main goal," Vick said.

