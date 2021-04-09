Lance Lynn handcuffs Royals in 6-0 White Sox win

CHICAGO, Il. — Lance Lynn pitched his second career shutout, striking out 11, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0 on Thursday evening at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Despite a lengthy rain delay before the first pitch, Yermín Mercedes continued his scorching start with a 485-foot homer.

Yoán Moncada also went deep as the White Sox gave manager Tony La Russa the win in his first home game on the South Side in 35 years.

Lynn scattered five hits and did not walk a batter. He threw 111 pitches — 79 for strikes — in his fourth career complete game.

The shutout was his first since he blanked the New York Yankees pitching for St. Louis on May 27, 2014.

Kansas City's Brad Keller got tagged for four runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings, but that still lowered his ERA from 40.50 to 19.29 after a rough start to the 2021 season for the Royals' top pitcher.