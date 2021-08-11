Watch
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out 4-6 weeks with broken bone in hand

Nick Jacobs, KSHB 41 Sports
Posted at 5:24 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 06:24:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif missed all of the 2020 season as he opted out to work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getting back to football, his comeback will be delayed.

Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Duvernay-Tardif will be sidelined four to six weeks with a broken bone in his hand.

No surgery will be needed and Duvernay-Tardif does have a chance to play in Week 1 when the Chiefs kick off the season against the Browns on Sept. 12, Rapoport added.

Duvernay-Tardif will aim to make kick-off of the first regular-season game.

