Kansas bakery honoring Len Dawson with sweet tribute

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A bakery in Overland Park says their Kansas City Chiefs-inspired sugar cookies have been a big hit this preseason.

Best Regards Bakery and Cafe said during last week's game, they made between 600 to 700 cookies with their Patrick Mahomes' inspired cookie being their biggest seller.

"We've been through the great times, we've been through the worst of times, but they stick with you, you know," Robert Duensing, owner of Best Regards Bakery and Cafe said. "We've got such high character people on the team, management team and that's a big part of it, too, we know that they're good people."

After learning about the passing of Chiefs legend Len Dawson, Duensing decided to have a sugar cookie decorated in his honor. The cookie features Dawson's iconic jersey, No. 16.

"When you have somebody like that, the best way to honor them is live their life like they did," Duensing said. "He's the epitome of what makes NFL, sports and Kansas City what it is."

Customers were excited to see the Dawson cookies on the baking sheet, many of them taking a moment to recall what Dawson meant to them including Bill Kidder who says Dawson came to his classroom shortly after clinching the team's first Super Bowl win.

"Len Dawson was always a figure, either on TV or just making personal appearances, always a nice guy, it's just sad he has passed," Kidder said.

