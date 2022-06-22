Watch
Leawood native Robert Moore wins Gold Glove Award

Robert Moore
John Peterson/AP
Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore fields the ball against Mississippi in the third inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Robert Moore
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 19:48:02-04

OMAHA, Neb. — Robert Moore, a Leawood, Kansas, native and Arkansas’ second baseman, was named the Gold Glove Award winner by Rawlings and the American Baseball Coaches Association on Wednesday.

The honor goes to the best defensive player at each position in college baseball.

Moore was one of three finalist at the position including Mario Camilletti of Central Michigan and Matt McDermott of Coastal Carolina.

The junior infielder committed only two errors in 163 outs, a fielding percentage of .992 and turned 46 double plays for Arkansas.

That ranked fourth overall in the national and first in the SEC.

Moore is the first Arkansas Razorback to in program history to receive the honor. He was also named to the SEC All-Defensive team earlier this year.

Moore is a Shawnee Mission East alum and the son of Royals President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore.

He plays for Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn, who graduated from Winnetonka high school in 1979.

