Lee's Summit Police Department recover trophy belonging to late Len Dawson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department announced on Facebook they recovered a trophy belonging to the late Len Dawson after apprehending shoplifters.

According to the department, officers were coordinating with a business in one of the city’s shopping centers when they were notified a suspect left the store with what turned out to be $6500 worth of merchandise, including clothing, electronics, jewelry and cologne.

Officers detained the suspect and an investigation led to them searching through the suspect’s car. They found a large silver trophy belonging to the late Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, along with some additional stolen items.

The trophy recognized Dawson for his “Meritorious Service in Pro Football” in 1976.

Officers immediately reached out to Len's wife, Linda Dawson, with help from the Chiefs and learned from her the trophy was probably stolen sometime during the early 1980’s.

According to the department, Linda was overjoyed to get the trophy back in her possession.

