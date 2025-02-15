Left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans agrees to 3-year contract with Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Friday night they signed left-handed starter Cole Ragans to a three-year contract.

The contract covers 2025 and includes what would have been Ragans' first two years of salary arbitration, according to a news release from the club.

Ragans, 27, is under club control through 2028.

“Cole has been one of the league’s best starters and a terrific teammate since joining us,” Royals Executive Vice President and General Manager, J.J. Picollo stated in the news release. “He earned this contract through his hard work, perseverance, and professionalism. He’s been an outstanding performer for us at a young age and his success is motivating to us moving forward.”

Ragans compiled an 11-9 record in 2024 in his first full season with the Royals.

He finished fourth in the voting for the Cy Young Award in the American League.

—