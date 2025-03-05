KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

—

It’s March, which means tournament basketball is heating up in Kansas City.

Let Madness begin: Few cities do March basketball like Kansas City

That included applying some final touches Tuesday at Municipal Auditorium, which will host the MIAA Men’s and Women’s Championships this week.

“We're really proud in the MIAA,” Commissioner Mike Racy said. “We really get to start a month of celebrating college basketball in Kansas City.”

Ryan Takeo/KSHB MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy

Both MIAA Basketball Championships tip off Wednesday, so does the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Center.

The Big 12 men takeover downtown next week, while the Kansas City region also hosts a mix of junior college, NAIA and high school championships in the coming weeks.

“Kansas City, when you think about college basketball, there's nowhere like it in the country with everything that's going on and all the championships that take place,” Racy said.

Historically, at the center of that hoops madness, sits Municipal Auditorium.

Anonymous/AP FILE - UCLA coach John Wooden, right, and members of the team celebrate with the NCAA college basketball championship trophy after defeating Duke in Kansas City, Mo., March 22, 1964. Players in front row are, from left: Gail Goodrich, Walt Hazzard and Jack Hirsch.

“You walk around this place and you can kind of feel the ghost of John Wooden or the ghost of Wilt Chamberlain playing on this court,” Racy said. “It's just such a special place.”

William P. Straeter/AP Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas' 7-foot sophomore, goes high in the air in his awkward looking fashion but his height helps him get a rebound ahead of Oklahoma's Joe King, 32, who is 6 feet 6 ½ inches, during game at Kansas City, Dec. 28, 1956. Chamberlain tallied 36 points in leading Kansas to a 74-56 victory over Oklahoma in the Big Seven Conference semifinals.

MIAA Assistant Commissioner for Communications Brenna Winn is helping with “MIAA Madness” for the fourth time.

“One of my first years working in this championship, I got to go way up there with our photographer,” Winn said, pointing high into Municipal’s rafters. “There's some old confetti up there. I was told it was from one of the Final Fours that was hosted here.”

Ryan Takeo/KSHB Brenna Winn, MIAA assistant commissioner for communication

Municipal Auditorium has hosted nine Final Fours, more than any other venue and that history is a big reason why the MIAA announced an extension last week to keep their tourneys in Kansas City through 2030.

“This place is the reason we're staying,” Racy said. “There's something very special about Municipal Auditorium. Our coaches and our student athletes love playing here.”

