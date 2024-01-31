Watch Now
Let’s play ball! Tickets to Royals home opener on sale Friday

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. gets a cooler of water dumped on him after their 5-2 win over the New York Yankees in a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 16:33:05-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets to the Kansas City Royals’ home opener are set to go on sale this Friday.

The Royals’ will return to Kauffman Stadium to take on the Minnesota Twins at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 28.

Fans can purchase tickets on the Royals’ website. Tickets are available as low as $29 with other options available.

The club will host a pre-game concert featuring Kansas City-based mashup party band Lost Wax. The first 30,000 fans through the gates will receive a Bobby Witt Jr. bobblehead.

