Liberty standout Karson Milbrandt projected to go early in 2022 MLB Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — He's one of the best prep pitchers in the country, and now Karson Milbrandt is moving on to the next level of play.

The Liberty High School standout is headed to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Milbrandt first committed to the University of Missouri, but a change in the coaching staff for the Tigers changed Milbrandt's mind.

"Vanderbilt has a pretty good record of producing pitchers, and it's obviously a really good school academically," he said. "So whatever is best for me and my family, whether it's pro or college, can't really go wrong with either route."

While he's set on Vanderbilt, there's a chance it won't happen. Milbrandt will likely hear his name called early in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft later this month.

"I head down to Vanderbilt the 10th for summer classes and then I'm going to fly back for the draft and watch it with my family," Milbrandt said.

MLB Draft projections have Milbrandt being selected in the top 100.

"It's going to be nice, you know. You work as a kid, you're like, I want to get drafted and play professional baseball so, if that happens, you know it would be great to see all the hard work pay off," Milbrandt said.

The 2022 MLB Draft begins on Sunday, July 17.

