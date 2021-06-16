Life on the Edge: Chris Jones excited to play defensive end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chris Jones will be living life on the edge in the 2021 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs sack leader will be playing more as a defensive end. On Wednesday, Jones expressed his excitement about the change.

“I came in the league originally as a D-end. Unfortunately, we had guys that excelled at that level when I came in like Justin Houston and Dee Ford. I waited my time and thank God it finally happened for me,” Jones told reporters.

Instead of playing next to Frank Clark, Jones will be playing opposite of him and sees it as an advantage for the Chiefs defense.

“Maybe we find an offensive lineman that we like the matchups with me and Frank or interior guys, and we are able to exchange gaps now," Jones said. "We are able to play left and right. It doesn’t really matter to me about sides - Whatever Frank’s comfortable with. I don’t mind rushing left, right—I’ll stand up and rush from the middle as a linebacker if I have to."

No matter where Jones lines up, he feels he can help the team.

“I feel like I can be productive inside, outside, just wherever the team puts me," Jones said. "I think there are more advantages on the outside because of the fact you can’t really double-team. You can chip, but you’re not really getting as many double-teams as a three-tech would in this defense, so I’m excited about that.”

During his time in the league, Jones has recorded 40.5 sacks, 172 tackles and 2 interceptions.