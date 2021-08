LIVE BLOG: Chiefs clock in for Sunday training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:45 a.m. | Somewhat of a dreary Sunday morning in Chiefs Kingdom didn't stop the team from clocking in early for practice at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Running back Darwin Thompson was first on the field Sunday, followed shortly by safety Tryann Mathieu, Patrick Mahomes and the quarterback squad.

Some players left pads behind as they recovered from injuries.

Linebacker Willie Gay (concussion) and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who had a brace on his right hand Sunday morning, did not suit up for practice.

#Chiefs Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has a brace on his right hand. No practice today — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 8, 2021