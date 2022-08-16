Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Chiefs continue last week of training camp in St. Joseph

Aaron Ladd
Posted at 9:28 AM, Aug 16, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:56 a.m. | Carlos Dunlap the cornerback?

9:50 a.m. | The Patrick Mahomes to Justin Watson connection looking pretty strong right now. Watson has no doubt impressed everyone from Chiefs personnel to fans.

9:45 a.m. | Among players you can hear from today including newest signee Danny Shelton.

9:40 a.m. | Wet day of camp for the Chiefs but fans are still showing up.

9:10 a.m. | The Chiefs continue their last week of training camp and as the rainy day begins, there is already some updates to keep an eye on as Juju Smith-Schuster is not seen practicing today, Tommy Townsend(personal) and Blake Bell(hip) are not at camp today and, Lucas Niang who is still on the PUP list, is seen around with the team today.

