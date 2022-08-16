LIVE BLOG: Chiefs continue last week of training camp in St. Joseph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:56 a.m. | Carlos Dunlap the cornerback?

Carlos Dunlap almost had an interception on the Henne slant throw. Dunlap just had to stand up and put his arms up. That’s how tall he is. #ChiefsCamp #Chiefs41 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 16, 2022

9:50 a.m. | The Patrick Mahomes to Justin Watson connection looking pretty strong right now. Watson has no doubt impressed everyone from Chiefs personnel to fans.

Mahomes off his back foot to Justin Watson on the deep corner for a touchdown. He gauged it perfectly to drop the dime in with perfect loft for Watson to run under and catch in stride. #ChiefsCamp #Chiefs41 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 16, 2022

9:45 a.m. | Among players you can hear from today including newest signee Danny Shelton.

#Chiefs podium today: Spagnuolo, Danny Shelton, Rashad Fenton, Skyy Moore — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 16, 2022

9:40 a.m. | Wet day of camp for the Chiefs but fans are still showing up.

Wet and muggy for one of the final days of #Chiefs camp here in St. Joe pic.twitter.com/XtrkGRBteq — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 16, 2022

9:10 a.m. | The Chiefs continue their last week of training camp and as the rainy day begins, there is already some updates to keep an eye on as Juju Smith-Schuster is not seen practicing today, Tommy Townsend(personal) and Blake Bell(hip) are not at camp today and, Lucas Niang who is still on the PUP list, is seen around with the team today.