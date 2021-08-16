LIVE BLOG: Chiefs enter final week of training camp after 1st preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:27 a.m. | It looks like mustache Monday is no more at Chiefs training camp.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who started "Mustache Monday" two weeks ago during camp, shaved his mustache over the weekend.

8:55 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs return to St. Joseph on Monday for the final week of training camp after a win in their first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Training camp ends on Wednesday with a military appreciation day.

The Chiefs will be on the road again for their second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

7:30 a.m. | The NFL is releasing The Top 100 players of 2021 list, and the first Chiefs player to make the list is safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu was ranked number 58 for this year, which is 19 spots down from his 39th ranking last year.