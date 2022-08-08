LIVE BLOG: Chiefs gear up for another week of training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 11:02 a.m. | Wide receiver Josh Gordon is grateful for the opportunity to play for the Chiefs.

10:55 a.m. | Offensive lineman Creed Humphrey is focused on his improving his play.

10:52 a.m. | Defensive lineman Chris Jones has not been fazed by not recording a sack during last year's postseason.

10:42 a.m. | Reid spoke glowingly of former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, who he coached with the Philadelphia Eagles.

10:40 a.m. | Reid says tight end Jody Fortson is "making progress" with his quad injury.

10:38 a.m. | Wide receiver Daurice Fountain has a groin strain, according to Reid.

10:36 a.m. | LIVE: Hear from head coach Andy Reid, defensive tackle Chris Jones, wide receiver Josh Gordon and offensive lineman Creed Humphrey.

10:32 a.m. | Wideout Josh Gordon gets a snap with the first-team offense and catches a crosser off a play-action play from Mahomes.

10:30 a.m. | Hardman continues to get involved in the offense, this time on a jet sweep.

10:28 a.m. | Mahomes throws a sidearm pass to Smith-Schuster for a quick pickup during redzone drills.

10:24 a.m. | Safety Juan Thornhill gets the pick on rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.

10:22 a.m. | Powell continues to make standout catches, this time a leaping grab.

10:21 a.m. | Wideout Devin Gray gets one of his first catches of training camp.

10:19 a.m. | Linebacker Nick Bolton knocks down a pass on a crossing route against the third-team offense.

10:18 a.m. | Mahomes throws to Hardman again on the deep ball, as the defense continues to give looks.

10:12 a.m. | Mahomes continues to work on play-action plays, selling the play well and tossing a back screen to running back Jerick McKinnon.

Mahomes then throws on another play-action rollout, but wideout Mecole Hardman can't secure the pass, getting a finger tip on the ball.

10:09 a.m. | Mahomes then hit wideout Juju Smith-Schuster on a comeback route to move the chains.

10:08 a.m. | Quarterback Patrick Mahomes quickly got to work with tight end Travis Kelce, throwing to him on a couple of play-action plays.

10:00 a.m. | The Chiefs are now back in team drills.

9:57 a.m. | Powell made another impressive catch from second-year quarterback Shane Buechele.

9:53 a.m. | While practicing hurry up offense, linebacker Willie Gay has been all over the field and rookie wideout Cornell Powell made a notable sideline catch.

9:49 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for another week of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The Chiefs are in a 10-10-10 day today which means that this will be a quick practice with lots of plays.

Head coach Andy Reid, defensive tackle Chris Jones, wide receiver Josh Gordon and offensive lineman Creed Humphrey will be available to speak to the media after today's practice.