LIVE BLOG: Chiefs gear up for training camp day 3

Chiefs 2022 training camp day 3
Aaron Ladd/KSHB 41 News
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 11:12:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:08 a.m. | The third day of the Kansas City Chiefs training camp continues on Sunday in St. Joseph, Missouri.

It is the final day of training before the veterans join the recruits and quarterbacks on the field.

Among the team was quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who wasted no time getting to work at training camp.

After training, TE Jody Fortson, LB Leo Chenal, OT Darian Kinnard and CB Josh Williams are expected to speak with reporters.

