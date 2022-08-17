Watch Now
Sports

Actions

LIVE BLOG: DT Chris Jones and WR Mecole Hardman leave practice early

Mecole Hardman training camp
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman arrives at NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Mecole Hardman training camp
Posted at 9:57 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 12:26:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 11:26 a.m. | Bieniemy further expanded on his thoughts about Pacheco.

11:25 a.m. | Bieniemy spoke well of rookie running back Isiah Pacheco's work ethic. He added that he needs to allow the game to come to him and "learn how to be a patient runner."

11:22 a.m. | INJURY UPDATES: Hardman (groin) and Jones (back).

11:20 a.m. | LIVE: Hear from offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, kicker Harrison Butker and cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Joshua Williams after today's practice.

10:21 a.m. | Hardman is riding in the cart heading off the field, ending his practice for the day.

10:16 a.m. | Hardman came down wrong on his leg after Mahomes threw him a pass toward the end zone. He's currently getting checked out in the blue medical tent.

10:14 a.m. | Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was seen limping and being helped to the sideline.

10:05 a.m. | Here's video of the Chiefs quarterbacks walking with quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy down the hill to the practice field.

9:57 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs have started their next to last training camp practice of the 2022 season at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, kicker Harrison Butker and cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Joshua Williams will be available to speak with the media after today's practice.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones was seen leaving training camp about 10 minutes into practice. It is currently unknown as to why he left.

Tight end Blake Bell, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back Jerick McKinnon and long snapper James Winchester were not seen on the field for today's practice.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock