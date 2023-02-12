Live Blog: Chiefs Kingdom up bright, early to celebrate Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl LVII has finally arrived and Chiefs Kingdom is up bright and early to celebrate.

KSHB 41 reporter Daniela Leon spotted fans outside the Kansas City Power & Light District before 6 a.m.

Y’all it’s not even 6 a.m and people are at Power and Light! @KSHB41! @Chiefs we can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/lGy3GROJX1 — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) February 12, 2023

Ahead of the game, KSHB 41 is keeping you up to date with everything you need to know ahead of the game.

The matchup is a historic one, as it'll mark the first time two Black starting quarterbacks square off in a Super Bowl.

When Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles' center Jason Kelce take the field, it'll also be the first time two brothers face each other in a Super Bowl.

The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Fox. (WDAF-TV locally)

Super star Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

For Chiefs fans looking to celebrate locally, the Kansas City Power & Light District is hosting a massive block party .

The party kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature live bands, DJs, multiple stages with huge LED screens and more. Tickets have now sold out.

Check back through out the day for updates.

In the meantime, check out our extended Chiefs coverage by clicking this link .

This story will be updated throughout the day.

—