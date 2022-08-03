LIVE BLOG: Chiefs move indoors for Day 10 of training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:43 a.m. | The offensive line was active today as they worked through 1-on-1 drills.
10:39 a.m. | Here's video of quarterback Patrick Mahomes practicing handoffs to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
10:35 a.m. | Here's video of rookie wideout Skyy Moore catching the ball and taking off.
10:33 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs are indoors for Day 10 of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Due to the rain, practice is inside today, but there is a possibility the team will finish outside for fans in attendance.
Possibility they’ll finish outside for fans who are in attendance today.
After practice, four members of the Chiefs will be at the podium to speak with reporters.
-HC Andy Reid
-LB Willie Gay
-DT Turk Wharton
-WR Justin Watson #ChiefsKingdom