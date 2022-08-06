Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Chiefs return for weekend training camp

Nick Jacobs
Training Camp.PNG
Posted at 9:51 AM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 11:52:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 11:32 a.m. | As training continues, Chiefs players face off at practice.

10:27 a.m. | The Chiefs transitioned to team time.

The Chiefs appear to be working through hurry up offense in down and distant situations, KSHB 41's Nick Jacobs reports. The offense got within field goal range with three seconds to spare before Butker nailed the kick.

9:50 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs are back in St. Joseph, Missouri, for another day of training camp in the heat.

As TE Travis Kelce headed to practice, the return of his mustache was on display for all to see.

Upon arrival, the team began installations before moving on to nine-on-sevens and one-on-ones.

