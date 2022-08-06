LIVE BLOG: Chiefs return for weekend training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 11:32 a.m. | As training continues, Chiefs players face off at practice.

Orlando Brown shuts down Frank Clark on back to back rushes. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 6, 2022

Chris Jones put Joe Thuney in skates with his bull rush. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 6, 2022

10:27 a.m. | The Chiefs transitioned to team time.

Chiefs defense brings multiple Blitzers to collapse the Pocket. Mahomes lofts it up for Hardman. McDuffie with the deflection on intended catch. The ones are now out. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 6, 2022

Mahomes with the perfect ball on the rollout to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He put good over the shoulder touch on it so CEH could control his body and make the catch in bounds and in stride. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 6, 2022

The Chiefs appear to be working through hurry up offense in down and distant situations, KSHB 41's Nick Jacobs reports. The offense got within field goal range with three seconds to spare before Butker nailed the kick.

9:50 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs are back in St. Joseph, Missouri, for another day of training camp in the heat.

As TE Travis Kelce headed to practice, the return of his mustache was on display for all to see.

Return of the 'stache. pic.twitter.com/CYGToPF42q — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 6, 2022

Upon arrival, the team began installations before moving on to nine-on-sevens and one-on-ones.

Marquez Valdez-Scantling with a nice over the shoulder catch against Justin Reid on the vertical during 1 on 1. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 6, 2022