LIVE BLOG: Chiefs training camp Day 8 kicks off first full week of practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back to practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph today after a day off yesterday. Coach Reid and Travis Kelce are scheduled to talk to reporters today.

9:40 a.m. | Team drills are currently happening in the moment. Some really nice catches already made by Skyy Moore, Marques Valdez-Scantling, and Corey Coleman.

9:25 a.m. | Already a newsworthy day as Orlando Brown's agent confirms to KSHB 41 he will sign his franchise tag and report to Chiefs camp today.