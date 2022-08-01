LIVE BLOG: Chiefs training camp Day 8 kicks off first full week of practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back to practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph today after a day off yesterday. Coach Reid and Travis Kelce are scheduled to talk to reporters today.
9:40 a.m. | Team drills are currently happening in the moment. Some really nice catches already made by Skyy Moore, Marques Valdez-Scantling, and Corey Coleman.
9:25 a.m. | Already a newsworthy day as Orlando Brown's agent confirms to KSHB 41 he will sign his franchise tag and report to Chiefs camp today.
Orlando Brown Jr's agent confirms that he will sign the franchise-tag tender from the @Chiefs and report to training camp today as others have reported.— Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) August 1, 2022