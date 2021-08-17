LIVE BLOG: Kansas City Chiefs start making cuts as training camp winds down

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:40 a.m. | Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is working with the running backs at Tuesday's training camp practice.

It’s fun watching Eric Bieniemy working with the RBs #ChiefsTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/ITV4Qgfg7A — Megan Strickland (@StricklyMeg) August 17, 2021

9 a.m. | After the first preseason victory on Saturday, the time has arrived for the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff to start paring down the team.

The Chiefs tweeted some of their first decisions Tuesday morning. More of their cuts should be published by Tuesday evening.

We have waived/injured the following players:

TE Evan Baylis

WR Antonio Callaway



We have waived DB Manny Patterson.



We released WR Chad Williams.



We placed RB Elijah McGuire on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/I0UaylBOcA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 17, 2021

The team will gradually cut down the lineup. By the end of Tuesday, they should go from 90 players to 85.

KSHB 41 Sports producer Nick Jacobs tweeted the Chiefs' unofficial depth chart.