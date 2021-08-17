Watch
LIVE BLOG: Kansas City Chiefs start making cuts as training camp winds down

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - In this Monday, July 29, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches a drill during NFL football training camp in St. Joseph, Mo. This was supposed to be the day that a bunch of wide-eyed rookies reported for their first training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, lugging televisions and fans and other comfort items into the dormitories at Missouri Western State University. Instead, they were tested for COVID-19 and then sent home.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Posted at 9:10 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 10:45:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:40 a.m. | Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is working with the running backs at Tuesday's training camp practice.

9 a.m. | After the first preseason victory on Saturday, the time has arrived for the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff to start paring down the team.

The Chiefs tweeted some of their first decisions Tuesday morning. More of their cuts should be published by Tuesday evening.

The team will gradually cut down the lineup. By the end of Tuesday, they should go from 90 players to 85.

KSHB 41 Sports producer Nick Jacobs tweeted the Chiefs' unofficial depth chart.

