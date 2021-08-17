WR Antonio Callaway among Chiefs’ cuts in trimming roster to 85

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs made five roster moves Tuesday morning as required to trim the roster to 85 players.

Tight end Evan Baylis (ankle) and wide receiver Antonio Callaway (bone bruise) were waived with an injury designation, while running back Elijah McGuire was placed on injured reserve.

The Chiefs also waived defensive back Manny Patterson and released wide receiver Chad Williams.

Callaway’s release was a bit of a surprise. The four-year NFL veteran was expected to compete for a backup outside receiver spot before the injury sidelined him.

The Cleveland Browns picked Callaway 105th overall in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 11 games, finishing with 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns, but he only appeared in nine games during the next two seasons with the Browns and Miami Dolphins amid violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

McGuire originally entered the league as a sixth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2017, totaling 961 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 24 games during his first two seasons. He hasn’t appeared in an NFL game the last two years.

Baylis has appeared in 11 games with Houston, Green Bay and Arizona from 2017-20 and Williams appeared in 17 games from 2017-19 with Arizona and Indianapolis.

All NFL teams must cut rosters down to 85 active players today. Rosters will be pared down to 80 players by Tuesday, Aug. 24, and final roster cuts to set the 53-man roster ahead of the 2021 season are Tuesday, Aug. 31.