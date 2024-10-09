Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Royals announce lineup for ALDS Game 3 against New York at Kauffman Stadium

Kansas City Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr., is fielding questions from reporters ahead of tonight's ALDS Game 3 against the New York Yankees.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Playoff baseball returns to Kauffman Stadium for the first time since 2015, as the Kansas City Royals welcome the New York Yankees for Games 3 and 4 of the ALDS.

First pitch is set for 6:08 p.m. at The K.

Follow along throughout the day for updates.

Royals players and coaches are speaking this afternoon with the media at Kauffman Stadium. You can watch live in the video player below.

UPDATE, 1:15 p.m. | Royals shortstop Bobby Witt, Jr., talked to reporters. You can watch his news conference in the video player below.

Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. talks facing Yankees in ALDS Game 3

UPDATE, 12:30 p.m. | The Kansas City Royals have announced their starting lineup for tonight's ALDS Game 3.

UPDATE, 12:15 p.m. | Ahead of the game, the Royals offered some important information for fans heading to the game.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:40 p.m. so they don't miss pregame festivities.


