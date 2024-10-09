LIVE BLOG | Royals announce lineup for ALDS Game 3 against New York at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Playoff baseball returns to Kauffman Stadium for the first time since 2015, as the Kansas City Royals welcome the New York Yankees for Games 3 and 4 of the ALDS.

First pitch is set for 6:08 p.m. at The K.

UPDATE, 1:15 p.m. | Royals shortstop Bobby Witt, Jr., talked to reporters. You can watch his news conference in the video player below.

UPDATE, 12:30 p.m. | The Kansas City Royals have announced their starting lineup for tonight's ALDS Game 3.

UPDATE, 12:15 p.m. | Ahead of the game, the Royals offered some important information for fans heading to the game.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:40 p.m. so they don't miss pregame festivities.

