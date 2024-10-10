Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Royals looking to stave off elimination in Game 4 of ALDS against Yankees

'It was so loud': Royals' Michael Massey describes the crowd at Kauffman Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's do-or-die time for the Kansas City Royals as they face elimination in Game 4 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. at the K.

Follow all of the updates and developments throughout the day below.

UPDATE, 3 p.m. | KSHB 41's Tod Palmer is outside of Kauffman Stadium where New York Yankees players arrived ahead of tonight's game.

UPDATE, 2 p.m. | Here's a look at the Royals lineup for tonight:

UPDATE, 1 p.m. | For tonight's game, gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. so they don't miss pregame festivities.

