LIVE BLOG | Royals prep for Game 1 of ALDS in New York

NEW YORK — The Kansas City Royals are back on the field Saturday evening to face the New York Yankees in Game 1 of their American League Division Series.

The Royals play the Yankees in the playoffs for the first time since 1980.

Keep track of all the notable moments surrounding the game below.

3:55 p.m. | The Royals will send Michael Wacha to the mound to start Game 1 against the Yankees, his first postseason action with Kansas City.

The former All-Star compiled a 13-8 record with a 3.35 ERA and a WHIP of 1.194 during the regular season.

Here's a look at the club's lineup for tonight: