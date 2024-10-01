LIVE BLOG | Pitcher Seth Lugo: 'Happy to be here'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals open postseason play at 3:08 p.m. CT against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The AL Wild Card Series is a best-of-three.

—

11:30 a.m. | The first player to speak with the media in Baltimore Tuesday was pitcher Seth Lugo, who is set to take the hill Wednesday in Game 2.

Lugo said he's "happy to be here" in the playoffs as pitching in the postseason is "something I've looked forward to for a long time."

11 a.m. | Hours after being announced on the AL Wild Card roster, infielder Vinnie Pasquantino was listed on the Royals' Game 1 starting lineup as a designated hitter.

Pasquantino will be joined on the field by 2B Michael Massey, SS Bobby Witt Jr., C Salvador Perez, 1B Yuli Gurriel, LF MJ Melendez, RF Tommy Pham, CF Kyle Isbel, 3B Maikel Garcia and P Cole Ragans.

9:25 a.m. | After days of speculation and rumblings, the Royals released the AL Wild Card roster Tuesday morning, confirming Vinnie Pasquantino is back in action.

Pasquantino broke his thumb in August and was projected to be out for six to eight weeks.

He has a .262 batting average, 19 home runs and 97 RBI on the season.

The full roster is included below.

Our 26 taking the field in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/Zmvhf015hY — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 1, 2024

—