Watch Now
Sports

Actions

LIVE BLOG | Pitcher Seth Lugo: 'Happy to be here'

Royals pitcher Seth Lugo spoke with reporters Tuesday in Baltimore as the team begins postseason play.
sethlugo.jpg
Vinnie Pasquantino Bobby Witt Jr.
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals open postseason play at 3:08 p.m. CT against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The AL Wild Card Series is a best-of-three.

11:30 a.m. | The first player to speak with the media in Baltimore Tuesday was pitcher Seth Lugo, who is set to take the hill Wednesday in Game 2.

Lugo said he's "happy to be here" in the playoffs as pitching in the postseason is "something I've looked forward to for a long time."

Royals P Seth Lugo on pitching Game 2: 'Something I've looked forward to for a long time'

11 a.m. | Hours after being announced on the AL Wild Card roster, infielder Vinnie Pasquantino was listed on the Royals' Game 1 starting lineup as a designated hitter.

Pasquantino will be joined on the field by 2B Michael Massey, SS Bobby Witt Jr., C Salvador Perez, 1B Yuli Gurriel, LF MJ Melendez, RF Tommy Pham, CF Kyle Isbel, 3B Maikel Garcia and P Cole Ragans.

9:25 a.m. | After days of speculation and rumblings, the Royals released the AL Wild Card roster Tuesday morning, confirming Vinnie Pasquantino is back in action.

Pasquantino broke his thumb in August and was projected to be out for six to eight weeks.

He has a .262 batting average, 19 home runs and 97 RBI on the season.

The full roster is included below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone