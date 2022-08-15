LIVE BLOG: Chiefs begin final week of training camp in St. Joseph.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:38 a.m. | Some good news on the injury front for the Chiefs as running back Derrick Gore is practicing today after getting a neck injury during the game Saturday.

Gore is out here carrying the ball at practice. So looks like he is okay after the neck injury from Saturday. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 15, 2022

9:35 a.m. | Newest Chiefs player Danny Shelton is at St. Joes for the first time and is wearing number 92

9:15 a.m.| The Chiefs have announced four players have been cut from the active roster Monday morning.