Watch Now
Sports

Actions

LIVE BLOG: Chiefs begin final week of training camp in St. Joseph.

Chiefs Training Camp Final Week
Nick Jacobs
Chiefs Training Camp Final Week
Posted at 9:18 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 10:55:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:38 a.m. | Some good news on the injury front for the Chiefs as running back Derrick Gore is practicing today after getting a neck injury during the game Saturday.

9:35 a.m. | Newest Chiefs player Danny Shelton is at St. Joes for the first time and is wearing number 92

9:15 a.m.| The Chiefs have announced four players have been cut from the active roster Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock