LIVE BLOG: Chiefs begin final week of training camp in St. Joseph.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:38 a.m. | Some good news on the injury front for the Chiefs as running back Derrick Gore is practicing today after getting a neck injury during the game Saturday.
Gore is out here carrying the ball at practice. So looks like he is okay after the neck injury from Saturday.— Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 15, 2022
9:35 a.m. | Newest Chiefs player Danny Shelton is at St. Joes for the first time and is wearing number 92
August 15, 2022
9:15 a.m.| The Chiefs have announced four players have been cut from the active roster Monday morning.
THE @Chiefs announced four roster cuts:— Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) August 15, 2022
WR Omar Bayless
CB Lonnie Johnson
OT Evin Ksiezarcyzk
WR Gary Jennings (injured)
Signed: DT Danny Shelton
Two more cuts coming by tomorrow afternoon to get down to 85. #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs41