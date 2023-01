KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don’t have a ticket to today’s AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium?

We’ve got the next best thing.

RELATED | Complete Chiefs coverage

We’ve turned on our tower camera showing the stadium and the sea of fans arriving for hours of tailgating ahead of tonight’s game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at 5:40 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game.