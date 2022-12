Kansas City Chiefs

Posted at 11:10 AM, Dec 18, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Follow along below for Chiefs (10-3) vs. Texans (1-11-1) coverage from NRG Stadium in Houston. A Twitter List by KSHB41

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.