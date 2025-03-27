LIVE UPDATES | Royals set to host Guardians on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans will get their first chance today to build on last season’s postseason run.

The Royals will host the Cleveland Guardians at 3:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day.

Check back throughout Thursday for updates.

—

UPDATE 11 a.m. | Fans will want to get to their seats a little earlier than normal today to take part in several pregame ceremonies.

Read more about the events at this link.

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. | The Royals have released today’s starting lineup.

We’ve known for several weeks that Cole Ragans will take the mound for the Opening Day start.

It was less clear however if first-basemen Vinnie Pasquantino would play in the season opener after suffering an injury during the team’s tune-up games earlier this week against the Texas Rangers.

Pasquantino will get the start at DH today and is slotted third in the lineup.

UPDATE, 10 a.m. | Here's the Royals' Opening Day roster:

Our 26 as we open 2025.#OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/D9tqdl7riO — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 27, 2025

UPDATE, 9:30 a.m. | You can count KSHB 41 Sports reporter Matt Foster as among those geared up for today's game.

EARLIER | The team from KSHB 41 morning show are back from a morning full of live shots and reports from Kauffman Stadium. You can watch their reports in the video players below.

Royals Broadcaster talks new book, 2025 baseball, and feeling some 2015 energy

MLB Network host says Royals fans should think playoffs in 2025