Thursday's Royals Opening Day to feature pregame ceremony, A-10 flyover

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday's Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals will be about more than just a baseball game.

While the first pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium, fans will want to arrive to their seats earlier than normal for several pregame events:



Bobby Witt Jr, Salvador Perez and Seth Lugo will be recognized for winning 2024 All-MLB Teams awards;

Donsha' Finley and O.J. Rome will be recognized for their dedication to coaching baseball and softball in the urban community with the Don Motley Award;

Branson-based The Haygoods will perform the national anthem;

A flyover featuring A-10s from nearby Whiteman Air Force Base;

Former Royals stars Willie Wilson and Lorenzo Cain will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, recognizing the team's 1985 and 2015 World Championship teams

After Thursday's Opening Day, the Royals and Cleveland Guardians will take Friday off before completing their three-game series on Saturday and Sunday.

The Royals also have many new food items- from gourmet food to standard ballpark fare that are sure to be a grand slam this year.

