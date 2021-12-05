Local doctor to receive Hometown Hero honor during Sunday's Chiefs vs Broncos game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not all heroes wear capes. Some rock other accessories, like Dr. Gary Morsch.

"I can't believe I'm a Hometown Hero, there are so many heroes and so many people that do such great things, so I'm just thankful that someone thought of me and nominated me and here I am. Hometown Hero," Morsch said.

Morsch has a long list of titles — from United States Army Colonel to doctor to founder and executive chairman. During Sunday night's Chiefs game, he'll be honored as Hometown Hero.

"I have lots of friends there and I hope they're not out standing in line getting a drink or using the bathroom when they do the Hometown Hero, but we'll see," Morsch said.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Morsch will appear on the GEHA Drum Deck at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before Chiefs Kingdom.

Morsch was chosen to receive the honor because of his efforts over the last several decades in the medical field.

"This represents all of us, it's really not about me, it's about the idea that we can all be heroes to somebody," Morsch said.

Morsch founded Heart to Heart International , Docs Who Care and most recently, COVID Care Force . Each is an organization focused on helping people.

"I just felt again, this kind of compelling call to serve, whether it's to serve poor people, sick people or my fellow soldiers or whatever, I just felt like that was what I'm here to do on this Earth," Morsch said.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morsch mobilized volunteer medical professionals to areas with critical staffing shortages, serving over 250,000 patients.

"When COVID hit, my first thought was to organize people and get them to go and then I thought, how can I ask someone else to go if I'm not willing to go myself? So I definitely, I need to do this," said Morsch.

COVID Care Force is transitioning to Global Care Force and will respond to needs around the globe. Before that, Morsch will stand before the Chiefs Kingdom with one message in mind.

"Understanding that life is not about just me and what I want, it's about what can I give another person," Morsch said.