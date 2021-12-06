KC, national community congratulates Buck O'Neil after election to National Baseball Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of sporting communities in Kansas City and across the nation offer their congratulations to Buck O'Neil for his election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday.

O'Neil played in the Negro American League for 10 seasons, was named to three All-Star Games and was named the first Black coach in Major League Baseball by the Chicago Cubs. O'Neil passed away in 2006.

The Kansas City Royals said, "Well-deserved and long overdue. Congratulations to the late Buck O'Neil on his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame!"

O'Neil helped establish the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in 1990. The museum released a statement on its former chairman's legendary status.

"We've always known it, but now it's official. Buck O'Neil is forever legendary," the statement said.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum offered a simple, "Welcome to the Hall of Fame, Buck O’Neil."

In a profile of O'Neil on its website, the museum said, "He was a masterful identifier of talent and a skilled coach and player who broke down barriers for others and made it his life’s mission to honor the legacy of the Negro Leagues."

Royals legend Frank White reflected on O'Neil's near election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in the past.

"I among many, were deeply saddened in 2006 when we learned that Buck missed the Hall of Fame by one, single vote," White said. "Today, 15 years later, I am filled with joy knowing that our beloved Buck is finally getting the recognition he rightfully deserves."

Sporting Kansas City honored O'Neil saying, "Beloved Kansas City icon. Legendary storyteller. Now, finally, where he belongs. We salute Hall of Famer Buck O'Neil."

The Kansas City Current also offered O'Neil and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum congratulations and described the induction as "very well deserved."

Bally Sports Kansas City said, "What a wonderful moment. Congratulations to Buck O'Neil at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Buck's well-deserved and long overdue induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame!"

