Assistant Olathe North High School football coach died Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe North High School assistant football coach Josh Dirks passed away Thursday.

The team announced the news on Twitter Friday morning.

"He was an outstanding coach, a family man that will be missed greatly," the post said. "Our sincerest condolences to his family and please keep the Olathe North Football team and community in your prayers."

Dirks was an English teacher with the Olathe HOPE and Stride alternative education day programs, according to the district website.

The Olathe North Quarterback Club posted on Facebook about the news with a statement from the school's Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Josh Price.

"Our coaching staff pulled the football team in this morning for a team meeting and shared the information with our boys. As we wrapped up the team meeting, both Mr. Herman and Mrs. Milke spoke with the boys about seeking assistance from counselors in the office if needed," the post said. "This has been a difficult journey for the Dirks’ family, our athletes and our coaching staff and we will all need to lean on one another through the coming days."

Olathe North, 7-2, is scheduled to take on the Olathe Northwest High School football team in the Kansas 6A State Football Championship regional round.

There will be a moment of silence to start the game and the players will wear "JD" stickers on their helmets, according to Olathe Public School officials.