Athlete of the Week: Blue Valley Southwest QB Dylan Dunn throws 8 touchdowns in quarterfinal win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Valley Southwest quarterback Dylan Dunn had the game of his life last week.

The Timberwolves quarterback threw 583 yards and eight touchdowns in his team's quarterfinal win against De Soto High School.

"It was a great feeling throwing eight touchdowns," Dunn said. "That's crazy; I'd never think that I could do that."

Dunn's stats set the record for most touchdowns thrown by a quarterback at Blue Valley Southwest.

"I actually think I threw six this year and I already broke the record, so I just broke that record from the beginning of the year," Dunn said.

Friday night's game earned Dunn this week's Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week honor.

Timberwolves head football coach Anthony Orrick told KSHB 41 the school is happy to have Dunn running the offense. He started varsity for the Timberwolves as a sophomore and Orrick said he's improved each and every week.

"He's exactly what we need in the offense that we run and the style of game that we play," Orrick said.

Next up, Blue Valley Southwest will visit Mill Valley High School Friday night in the 5A semifinals.

"We played them last year, so we know what they're capable of," Dunn said. "It's going to be a fun game."

