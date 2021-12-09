Athlete of the week: North Kansas City High senior uses football as a gateway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City High School senior Domonique Orange, is using football as a gateway to reach his greatest potential.

At six-feet, three-inches tall and 315 pounds, Orange is now one of the most heavily recruited players in the Kansas City area.

"There's not a lot of people that come from this school or this district in general, that really play college football at the power five level," Orange said.

Orange is using this unique opportunity to set an example on the field and in the classroom for his teammates.

"As long as you put your mind to it and have that work ethic, it can happen," he said.

The North Kansas City standout is also excelling in the classroom. He'll graduate early in the winter instead of the spring of 2022, a goal he set early on according to his head coach, Leon Douglas.

"He had a desire to graduate early, so he had to take some classes earlier to put himself in a position to have some pretty awesome schools to choose from," Douglas said.

Orange will announce his commitment on Tuesday, Dec. 14. He is currently down to four schools: Oregon, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Iowa State.