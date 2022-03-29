Athlete of the Week: The Conley brothers from Pembroke Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three brothers, three starters and three very different personalities.

"I always call them my three headed monster," Jeff Hawkins, the head coach at Pembroke Hill said. "Because I’m lucky to have three guys that all play different positions as well too."

They are the Conley brothers of Pembroke Hill, three of the starting five for the Raiders' basketball team.

The oldest, Quinton, is a senior forward and a University of Kansas football commit.

“My role [is], I have to make sure everybody is on time for everything," Quinton Conley said. "You know getting out of the house, waking up, you know I’m always the earlier riser.

There are two Conley twins. Twin #1 is Devin, a junior guard.

“Devin is probably the super ultra competitive one,” Quinton Conley said.

Hawkins says that his size doesn't matter on the court.

“He’s the smallest out of them, but he’s the most competitive," he said.

Devin Conley agreed with his coach.

“I think it's because I'm the smallest and I'm usually the one that’s picked on the most," Devin Conley said.

Then there's twin #2, Darin, the youngest and a junior forward.

His brothers describe him as a quiet gardener. Yes, gardener.

“[I have] Lots of plants growing in my room," Darin Conley said."I have a lot of grow lights I use waiting until I can put them outside and get the peppers and stuff.”

You heard it right. He grows peppers.

“Yeah I tasted one and that was the hottest one," Devin Conley said. "I was out for like thirty minutes.”

They may have different interests outside of the gym, but on the court, all three bring the heat.

“[We] Always push each other to play good whether it's in football or basketball,” Quinton Conley said.

The Raiders made it to state in Class 4, finishing in the Final Four for the first time in since 2007.

“We might not ever be able to play on the same court again," Quinton Conley said. "So to be able to do that at this school has been really special."