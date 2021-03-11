Bishop Miege McDonald's All-American Payton Verhulst scores Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When you're one of the top 24 girls basketball players in the country, the awards come rolling in.

Bishop Miege star forward Payton Verhulst was named a McDonald's All-American, and now Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week.

Despite the honors, Bishop Miege head girls basketball coach Terry English said Verhulst is No. 1 in his book.

“The first player I started coaching, Angie Snider, was probably second and first until Payton got here," English said.

In his 44 years of coaching, English told 41 Action News he had never seen a player quite like Verhulst, calling her a "complete" player.

“I mean, she can do it all, she can play point guard, she can play the post, she can play out on the wing, she’s a great shooter, she can rebound," English said.

You name it, Verhulst can do it. She will likely lead Bishop Miege to another state title and then plans to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference at the University of Louisville.

“I’m super excited, definitely just been watching every single game and talking to the coaches and just so excited to be there with the team," Verhulst said.