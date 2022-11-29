Bishop Miege WR Isiah Coppage wins Otis Taylor Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bishop Miege already had a good Thanksgiving weekend winning the Kansas 4A State Championship with a 35-14 victory over Wamego.

Now, a key part of their roster has named the best wide receiver in the Kansas City Area.

Bishop Miege WR Isiah Coppage has been named the winner of the Otis Taylor Award, which is given to the best receiver/tight end in the Kansas City area.

Coppage had a breakout season catching 84 receptions, while amassing 1,309 yards and 17 touchdowns for the season.

"I was confident since freshman year," Coppage told KSHB 41 after the announcement. "I've been working to get to this point. And then looking at the numbers, the numbers don't lie and I'm on top."

He was highly productive on the field, pulling in double digit catch games seven times this season to go along with seven games of more than 100 yards as he averaged 100.7 yards and 9.5 catches per game.

Coppage was instrumental for his team.

Though the Stags had a strong defense this season, Bishop Miege also had a dynamic offense led by Coppage.

The Stags offense was dynamic, scoring more than 30 points in all but three games this season.

The finalists for the awards alongside Coppage were senior Fort Osage WR Larenzo Fenner, senior Lee's Summit WR Josh Manning and junior Raymore-Peculiar WR Jaden Redell.

The Otis Taylor Award is the first award announced in this year’s Simone Awards Presented by The McCarthy Auto Group. The Simone Awards will be announced throughout the entire week and it will wrap up with the Simeone Award Winner, which will be announced on Dec. 6 at the winner's high school.

