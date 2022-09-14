Blue Springs South, Shawnee Mission North coaches receive Chiefs Coach of the Week honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs announced Wednesday that Andy Wilmes of Blue Spring South and Andy Walter of Shawnee Mission North received the Week 2 Coach of the Week honor.

Wilmes is in his first year as head coach of Blue Springs South.

Coming off a dramatic 50-49 win against the Park Hill Trojans, after being down 18 heading into the fourth quarter, the Jaguars sit at 201 on the season.

With the win, the team has already exceeded its win total from last season.

"I am honored and fortunate to be their head coach and the leader of the Blue Springs South football program," Wilmes said in a statement. "We are building something very special at JagNation, and I cannot wait to be a part of the journey.

"We are very honored to receive the Kansas City Chiefs Coach of the Week Award. It represents the hard work and commitment our players and coaching staff have made to this program."

Defeating Olathe South 28-21 last week, Shawnee Mission North moves to 2-0 on the season, a win total equal to its wins over the past three years.

With the honors, both schools will receive a $500 grant from the Hunt Family Foundation. Additionally, both coaches will receive autographed footballs by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a certificate recognizing their selection.

Wilmes and Walter are now qualified for the Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award, which will be voted on later this fall.

