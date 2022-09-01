Blue Valley Northwest ace Alayna Pearson wins Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week honor

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — This Husky is on her way to becoming an Aggie.

Blue Valley Northwest senior Alayna Pearson, will play volleyball at Texas A&M University next year.

"I think it's just going to be a really natural, easy transition for her and she wants to play at a high level," Molly Haggerty, head coach at Blue Valley Northwest volleyball, said.

Pearson plans to graduate from Blue Valley Northwest in December and head south in January to get acquainted.

"I think I've been down there enough and seen the expectations enough that I can come in prepared," Pearson said.

Before heading to College Station, Texas, Pearson has some unfinished business.

"I want to break some records," she said.

It's a goal that's not out of reach for her.

"I tied last season with set and digs per set; I'm hoping to beat that this year," Pearson said. "And then I'm maybe 300 digs away from the school career record and then the serve receive record, so I think there's some high goals, high expectations, but I can get there."

Pearson is the team leader and defensive specialist. She's also one of the top athletes at Blue Valley Northwest.

"Alayna Pearson is a calm in a storm. She makes a lot of those really difficult plays just look like traditional, easy plays," Haggerty said.

—

