Blue Valley Southwest's Drake Dombroski sets school record with 4 TDs in 1st quarter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's a fraction of what Drake Dombroski's used to running in cross country, but 225 yards is long distance running in football .

"He (Dombroski) ran for 225 yards and four touchdowns in one quarter of play and unfortunately, he got injured on the second play of the 2nd quarter,and may be out for the season, but had a fantastic first quarter last week," said Anthony Orrick, Blue Valley Southwest head football coach.

The performance earned Dombroski the Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week award.

Dombrosky plays running back for Blue Valley Southwest, but he was quick to credit the team's wide receivers for his amazing start to the the game.

"Our receivers are doing so well offensively that I don't think they're expecting the run and then that just opened up an opportunity and I took advantage of that," said Dombroski.

Imagine what he might have done with all four quarters of play.

Dombroski was injured on a tackle in the second quarter of the game.

"They took me to the hospital and I found out that I had three fractures in my lumbar, 1-3," said Dombroski.

After taking two years off from football, Dombroski returned to the game his senior season. Despite his injury, he said he's glad he played again.

"Yeah, I mean it does suck, but I still think I made the right decision in the end," said Dombroski.

On his road to recovery, Dombroski's got his coaches and teammates to lean on.

"I know they've all been real supportive of him and we're going to miss him, but we never know, we've got our fingers crossed," said Orrick.

